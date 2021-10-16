Strong cold front passes today

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see sunshine this morning before clouds increase for midday and early afternoon. A strong cold front will pass with a line of showers and the chance for some thunder. Rain chances will increase around noon for areas far west of I-95, and by mid-afternoon in central Virginia. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s by early afternoon. As the front passes and the rain arrives, temperatures will drop quickly into the 60s. Some brief gusts of over 30 mph are possible.

Tonight will turn clear and colder with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and much cooler with highs 65-70. It will be quite chilly Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s away from the coast, with some upper 30s possible in outlying areas.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will again be in the low to mid 40s, with some 30s in outlying areas.

Highs will warm through the 70s the rest of the week, reaching around 80 by Thursday. A cold front will bring our next chance of a shower on Friday, followed by highs in the 60s next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

