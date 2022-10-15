Sunny with highs near 80 today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be sunny, warmer and a little breezy today. Highs will be 75-80 in most areas.

Tonight won't be as chilly as last night, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Cloud will increase Sunday. There is the chance of a passing shower or two the first half of the day, but rain chances will increase towards evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rain is likely Sunday night into early Monday morning. A few scattered showers are possible during the day Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A strong cold front will bring the coldest air of the season thus far Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be 55-60 in the metro. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s for the metro, but some 20s will be possible in outlying areas. Frost will be likely away from the coast, and there's the potential for multiple hours at or below freezing in some locations.

Highs will warm through the 60s later in the week. It looks like it will stay dry Tuesday through Sunday.

