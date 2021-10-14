Thursday and Friday will be dry and warm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of fog this morning will give way to partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

A powerful low pressure system over the north-central U.S. will continue to move eastward, with a surge of unseasonable warmth and humidity ahead of it over the Mid-Atlantic today and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s Thursday, and upper 80s Friday. It’s possible that a few spots could hit the 90-degree mark Friday afternoon.

This storm system will move through Virginia Saturday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms to the area. The cold front associated with this system will bring much cooler weather into the area Sunday. It appears very likely that we’ll have widespread lows in the 40s for a couple of days early next week.

High pressure will remain in place throughout the week, with dry weather through at least Thursday. Medium range models differ on the timing and strength of a system that could bring rain to the area next Friday.

A weak disturbance north of Hispaniola has a low chance for tropical cyclone development as it drifts northward over the next few days.

