Clouds and drizzle to start the workweek

RICHMOND, Va. -- Low pressure off the coast continues to spin moisture into the area, mostly cloud cover but also a few spotty areas of drizzle will be around today. Coastal flood alerts also remain in effect. Temperatures today will top out in the low to mid 70s.

The clouds will break for more sun on Tuesday. An isolated shower along the coast. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Drier and warmer air will be with us the rest of the week, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move through the area on Saturday with the possibility of a shower or two. Highs will be in the low 80s. It will then turn cooler and less humid on Sunday, with highs in the low 70s.

