Showers decreasing today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The system off the Mid Atlantic coast will keep moisture in the area today. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers will remain possible, with the best chance east of I-95. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for most locations, but areas that get some decent sun will reach 75-80.

It will be a little breezy today, with higher gusts near the coast. Coastal flood alerts remain in effect today.

Clouds will linger on Monday, with the slight chance of a few showers. The best chance for seeing rain will be in eastern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will mix with more sun on Tuesday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, mainly near the coast. Highs will be 75-80.

Drier and warmer air will be around Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move through on Saturday with the chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will turn less humid and much cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday and in the upper 60s next Monday. Monday morning lows will be in the 40s to around 50.

