Coldest morning since April

RICHMOND, Va. -- With high pressure overhead, skies are clear and winds are calm, allowing temps to drop into the 30s in many locations this morning. Frost will occur in some areas, and a few spots will be near freezing. Click here to see the frost advisory & freeze warning counties.

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be cold again, but a few degrees warmer than last night. Lows will be in the 30s and lower40s.

Sunshine continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase a bit on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain will be here on Thursday, with over a half-inch accumulation possible. Highs will be 70-75.

Dry weather is expected Friday and most of next weekend, with just the slight chance of a shower by late Sunday. Highs will be 65-70.

It looks like another surge of colder air will arrive next week. Highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows will be colder than what we've seen this weekend, and we may have multiple nights in the 30s.

Tropics: Julia made landfall as a hurricane in Nicaragua around 3 a.m. today with winds of 85 mph. It will weaken as it tracks westward. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.