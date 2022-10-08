Sunny & cool weekend; frost possible tonight

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through overnight, and today will be at least 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny. It will be a little breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s. The normal high is 74.

High pressure will provide clear skies and calm winds tonight, allowing for some of the coldest temps since late April. Lows will be 35-40 across the metro, but our coldest outlying areas will dip into the lower 30s. Frost will be possible, mostly west of I-95, and a few spots could be 30-32 by daybreak. Click here to see the counties affected by frost advisories and freeze warnings. Lows will be in the low/mid 40s near the coast.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will warm into the 70s for the first half of the coming week with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Thursday into Thursday night.

Highs next weekend will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s with mainly dry weather expected.

Tropics: Julia is located east of Central America and will make landfall as a hurricane in Nicaragua tonight into Sunday morning. It will track westward into El Salvador and southern Honduras before dissipating in near Guatemala. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

