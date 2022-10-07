Warm and dry again today with mostly sunny skies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be another warm and dry day under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The low tonight will be near 50.

Clouds will increase this evening as a seasonally strong cold front moves through the area. Clouds and even a few sprinkles will linger early Saturday morning, with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs Saturday will only reach the mid 60s.

High pressure will settle over the region Saturday night, and some areas west of Richmond could experience scattered frost Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

We'll have a nice stretch of dry and seasonal weather next week under mostly sunny skies. A storm system will bring us a good chance for rain Thursday into early Friday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen is skirting along the northern Venezuelan coast and is expected to become Tropical Storm Julia soon. The track of this storm as of today will take it into Nicaragua as a category 1 hurricane Sunday.

More can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

