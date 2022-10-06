RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday and Friday will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A seasonally strong cold front will move through the area Friday evening, bringing a dry and cool air mass to the area this weekend.

Highs will remain in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Lows Sunday morning will be cold enough for frost and freeze alerts in the Blue Ridge and western Piedmont. Metro lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Our next chance of rain may occur next Wednesday. Highs for much of next week will be in the 70s.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Twelve is located in the far eastern Atlantic. It is not expected to develop much more, and it will stay in that area. Another disturbance is located near the Windward Islands and South America. This could become the next named storm, and it will track westward towards Central America. More can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

