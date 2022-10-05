Sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Light rain will be possible very early this morning, but skies should gradually clear enough to allow some sunshine for the area by afternoon. High temperatures will still be below normal, but should reach the mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 52.

Thursday and Friday will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A seasonally strong cold front will move through the area Friday evening, bringing a dry and cool air mass to the area this weekend. Highs will remain in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Lows Sunday and Monday mornings will be cold enough for frost and freeze alerts in the Blue Ridge and western Piedmont.

Dry and seasonably warm weather is expected early next week.

A disturbance in the southern Atlantic now has a high chance for tropical cyclone development as it moves westward into the Caribbean over the next several days.

