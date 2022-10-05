Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon

Posted at 7:33 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 07:33:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Light rain will be possible very early this morning, but skies should gradually clear enough to allow some sunshine for the area by afternoon. High temperatures will still be below normal, but should reach the mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 52.

Thursday and Friday will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A seasonally strong cold front will move through the area Friday evening, bringing a dry and cool air mass to the area this weekend. Highs will remain in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Lows Sunday and Monday mornings will be cold enough for frost and freeze alerts in the Blue Ridge and western Piedmont.

Dry and seasonably warm weather is expected early next week.

A disturbance in the southern Atlantic now has a high chance for tropical cyclone development as it moves westward into the Caribbean over the next several days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone