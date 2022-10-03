Very cool and wet at times to begin the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- What's left of Ian will help to promote the development of a coastal low that will plague our area through at least Tuesday. It will be wet overnight, with waves of showers still around. Occasional wind gusts to 25+ mph are possible in the metro, and over 40 mph at times along the coast. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. A coastal flood warning is in effect as well, and moderate to major flooding is expected at time of high tide the next few days. Click here to see all weather alerts.

The coastal low will keep clouds over us, along with the threat for showers on Monday. The highest rain chances through the day will be along and east of I-95. Breaks of sunshine are possible to the west. It will be windy and chilly with highs in the 50s for most locations, but it will be warmer in southwestern VA. The record "cool" high for Richmond is 54 from 1974.

Tuesday won't bring much change, with lots of clouds and showers still possible. Once again, rain chances will be higher closer to the coast. . It will still be breezy and cool, with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The record "cool" high for Richmond is 57 from 1996.

We should be able to dry out in virtually all areas on Wednesday. The exception might be a shower or two along the immediate coast. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Warmer conditions will follow for the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through on Friday, and highs next weekend will be in the 60s. Lows Sunday morning will be in the 30s and 40s.

In the tropics, we're monitoring two areas of concern. One is in the central Atlantic, several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. This has some potential to develop as it moves towards the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. The second area is in the eastern Atlantic, south of the Cabo Verde Islands. This has a good chance to become a tropical depression, with all signs pointing to a track to the northwest and eventually north over the open waters of the Atlantic.

