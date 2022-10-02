Rain chances increasing during the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of fog this morning. It will be locally dense northwest of Richmond.

The remnants of Ian, combined with some upper-level energy, will keep today unsettled. With the exception of some light rain & drizzle to the northwest, rain chances will be fairly low this morning, with some breaks in the clouds possible. Rain chances will ramp up (from north to south) this afternoon, with steadier rain occurring by late afternoon in many areas. It will be wet this evening. Highs today: 55-60 northwest, low to mid 60s in metro, some lower 70s southeast.

Winds will pick up during the day, with gusts over 25 mph by this evening. Winds will continue to increase overnight into Monday. Gusts will be over 30 mph in central VA, and over 40 mph near the coast, where a wind advisory will be in effect. A coastal flood watch is in effect from tonight through Monday evening. Click here to see all weather alerts.

Low pressure will move towards the coast on Monday, keeping showers around, especially east of I-95. It will be windy and chilly with highs 50-55 for most locations, but it will be warmer in southeastern VA. The record "cool" high for Richmond is 54 from 1974.

That low pressure will still be near the coast on Tuesday, so more showers are possible, with highest chances near the coast. It will still be breezy with highs in the 50s. The record "cool" high for Richmond is 57 from 1996.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday through next weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday, and the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will pass Friday, and highs next weekend will be in the 60s. Lows Sunday morning will be in the 30s and 40s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.