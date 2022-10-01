Rain chances decreasing today, increasing for Sunday

* Coastal flood warnings continue *

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remnants of Ian will track northward into southwestern VA today. There will be some showers around this morning, but rain chances will shift more to the north and west during the afternoon. This should allow for dry hours for central and eastern VA, and some breaks in the clouds will occur. Gusty winds will decrease this morning into the midday hours. There will be a wide range of temps: low/mid 60s west and northwest, low to mid 70s for central and southeastern VA.

There will be the chance of spotty showers tonight, mostly north and west of Richmond. Lows will be 55-60.

The low pressure associated with Ian will shift to the southeast on Sunday, increasing the chance of rain, especially during the afternoon. Rainfall could be steady at times. Highs will be in the mid to 60s.

Winds will increase Sunday night into Monday. There will be some rain on Monday, with higher chances in eastern VA. Highs will be 55-60.

A leftover shower or two is possible Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Dry weather is expected for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday, mid to upper 70s on Thursday, and lower 70s on Friday. A cold front will pass on Friday, and highs next weekend will be in the 60s.

