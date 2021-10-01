Tranquil weather continues before an unsettled pattern develops

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny Friday with high temps in the mid-70s. Tonight will be another clear and cool night with lows in the lower 50s. We will start to warm up this weekend with plenty of sunshine each day. The high Saturday will be around 80° and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Our pattern will change for the wetter next week.

The closest time for showers and storms looks to be Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm (low 80s) during the first part of next week, but the pattern will remain unsettled perhaps into early next weekend.

Sam is still a category 4 hurricane but is expected to stay east of all landmasses including Bermuda. Tropical Storm Victor formed in the eastern Atlantic, and it won’t be a threat to land. The last name on this year's list is Wanda. If Wanda is used and additional storms form, we will be moving to the supplemental list of names for the first time. The Greek Alphabet will no longer be used to name storms beyond the 21 predetermined names each year.

