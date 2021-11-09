Highs will be in the 70s for the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- Southerly winds will develop Tuesday, furthering our current warm-up, with highs reaching the mid 70s in much of Virginia. Skies will remain cloud-free in almost all areas.

A weak cold front will move into the area Wednesday, but highs should still easily reach the upper 60s and low 70s, except along the Bay where an onshore flow will keep conditions much cooler. Thursday will be the final warm and dry day under partly cloudy skies.

A seasonally strong cold front will bring a good chance of rain to the area Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by a push of much cooler air. Another front will bring a few showers to the area next Monday.

