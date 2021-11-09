Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Highs will be in the 70s for the next few days

Rain Returns to the Area Thursday Night
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:27 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 07:27:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Southerly winds will develop Tuesday, furthering our current warm-up, with highs reaching the mid 70s in much of Virginia. Skies will remain cloud-free in almost all areas.

A weak cold front will move into the area Wednesday, but highs should still easily reach the upper 60s and low 70s, except along the Bay where an onshore flow will keep conditions much cooler. Thursday will be the final warm and dry day under partly cloudy skies.

A seasonally strong cold front will bring a good chance of rain to the area Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by a push of much cooler air. Another front will bring a few showers to the area next Monday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.