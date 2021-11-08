Expect sunshine and a warmer week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny and warmer with high temps in the middle 60s.

Monday night will be clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be warmer with sunshine highs will be in the lower 70s.

High pressure will dominate our pattern through Thursday afternoon bringing us pleasant weather with high temperatures above average for the workweek ahead.

Coastal flooding remains a possibility and the Coastal Flood Advisory has been extended through 4 p.m. Monday.

The next cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night, into Friday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

