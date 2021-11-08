Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Expect sunshine and a warmer week

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:01 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:02:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny and warmer with high temps in the middle 60s.

Monday night will be clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be warmer with sunshine highs will be in the lower 70s.

High pressure will dominate our pattern through Thursday afternoon bringing us pleasant weather with high temperatures above average for the workweek ahead.

Coastal flooding remains a possibility and the Coastal Flood Advisory has been extended through 4 p.m. Monday.

The next cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night, into Friday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.