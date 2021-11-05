It's a cold and sunshine day on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Freeze and frost warnings continue until 9am this morning. Today will be a sunny and cool day, with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Upper level energy will increase over the northern Gulf of Mexico Friday, and will translate to the coasts of North and South Carolina on Saturday. This upper-level feature will create surface low pressure over the Atlantic that will produce heavy rain along the Carolina coast. Clouds will increase on Saturday in Virginia in connection with the low, and light rain will be possible Sunday morning across eastern Virginia.

Deep southwesterly flow will develop early next week, bringing dry and increasingly warm weather to Virginia. Highs will reach the mid 60s Monday, with low 70s likely Tuesday through Friday. A powerful storm system will bring rain to the region early next weekend, followed by a push of cooler air.

