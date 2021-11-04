Frost and freeze conditions return Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. There will be the chance of a shower in the metro, with better chances for rain across far southern and southeastern VA. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for central and eastern VA, with 45-50 northwest.

Skies will clear tonight, and it will be quite chilly. Lows away from the coast will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect for locations that did not experience those conditions Wednesday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend will be dry with highs 55-60. Overnight lows will be in the 30s with some 20s possible northwest Saturday morning. A system passing to our southeast could bring some showers near Virginia Beach.

Much of next week will be dry with a warming trend. Highs will warm into the 70s, and overnight lows will be in the 40s to around 50.

A strong storm system should bring us a good chance of rain late next week.

