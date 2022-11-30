Watch Now
Rain will taper off by Wednesday afternoon

Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 07:24:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will move in from the west just before sunrise this morning. Rain will taper by midday, with gradual clearing in the late afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with gusty southwesterly winds between 25-35 mph.

Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny and chilly weather, with highs in the low to mid 50s both days. A weak upper-level impulse will bring a few showers to the area Saturday, with dry and seasonably cool weather Sunday.

Another storm system will bring rain to the area late Monday into early Tuesday.

