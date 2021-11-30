Expect temperatures in 60s Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the middle 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower 30s.

High pressure over the southeast will start to warm our temperatures for the remainder of the workweek.

High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s for both Thursday and Friday. This weekend will be cooler with a high near 60 on Saturday and the lower 50s for Sunday.

Our next chance for showers will be Monday afternoon.

