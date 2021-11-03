Early frost will give way to chilly conditions, partly sunny skies Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be dry and cool, but a low chance for light rain will return later tonight into Thursday as an upper-level trough sharpens just west of the area. The best chance for rain Thursday will be across far southern Virginia.

Frost and freeze headlines will be needed again tonight and Thursday night as our lows dip into the 30s Thursday and Friday.

Friday through Sunday is still expected to be seasonally cool and dry, but some medium range models suggest the possibility of a coastal system bringing rain to the eastern half of Virginia Saturday and Sunday. We'll continue to track this potential and will keep you updated.

We "Fall Back" this Sunday at 2 a.m. as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Expect a gradual warming trend early next week, with highs returning to the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

