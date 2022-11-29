More rain likely Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will become cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 40s and rain developing by morning.

A storm system will bring rain to the area tomorrow, especially in the morning. Breezy conditions are expected much of the day, and a few heavier showers and isolated storms could produce marginally severe wind gusts.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and chilly, with a brief warm-up and a chance for showers Saturday. We'll have dry conditions Sunday, but a good chance for more showers next Monday.

