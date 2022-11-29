Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

More rain likely Wednesday

Zach's tracking the next storm system headed our way
Posted at 6:20 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 06:20:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will become cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 40s and rain developing by morning.

A storm system will bring rain to the area tomorrow, especially in the morning. Breezy conditions are expected much of the day, and a few heavier showers and isolated storms could produce marginally severe wind gusts.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and chilly, with a brief warm-up and a chance for showers Saturday. We'll have dry conditions Sunday, but a good chance for more showers next Monday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone