Sunny and cooler to begin the new week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny, breezy, and much cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. It will be a bit breezy at times with NW winds from 10-22 mph.

Lows Monday night will be in the 20s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us the rest of the coming week.

A few disturbances will pass by to our north from time-to-time, bringing just some occasional cloudiness. Northern and northwestern VA could see some scattered light precipitation.

A warming trend will begin tomorrow, with highs in the mid-50s Tuesday, upper 50s Wednesday, and mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, next weekend is looking mainly dry and comfortable.

