Partly sunny and relatively mild to start the new week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll stay dry on Tuesday, with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

The next storm will bring a few waves of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. This storm will kick up the winds, and it could be quite windy as the storm departs on Thursday.

Dry and chilly weather will return the end of the week. Highs will be around 50 on Thursday, with lows Friday morning in the 20s. Temperatures will then moderate going into next weekend, with highs in the 60s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures for the Richmond Christmas Parade will be in the upper 40s (start) to upper 50s (end). We expect dry weather, with more clouds and possibly a few scattered showers on Sunday.

