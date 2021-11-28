Briefly warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disturbance is passing through early this morning with some clouds. There are some radar returns showing up, but the dry air is evaporating most of that moisture. Clouds will clear this morning, and skies will become mostly sunny. More clouds will arrive this afternoon to mix with the sunshine. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through late today.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Monday will be sunny and colder with highs 45-50. Lows Monday night will drop back into the 20s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us the rest of the week. Some disturbances will pass by from time-to-time, but most areas will stay dry. Northern and northwestern VA could see some scattered light precipitation.

Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, 55-60 Wednesday, and the mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, next weekend is looking mainly dry.

