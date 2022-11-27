Rain today with a chance of thunder

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will spread rain across the area this morning through midday. Rain will turn more scattered during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible, and there is a marginal risk of strong storms in far southeastern VA. It will be breezy with some gusts over 20 mph. Highs will range from 55-60 far northwest to some 70s far southeast.

Clouds will decrease tonight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs 55-60.

Another chance of rain will occur on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will turn windy later Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s for most areas away from the coast. Some upper teens are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temps for the Richmond Christmas Parade will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s, and highs will be in the lower 60s.

A few scattered showers are possible on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

