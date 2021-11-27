Cooler today, warming back up Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Skies will be mainly sunny today, and winds will be much lighter. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Clouds will increase this evening and tonight. Northern VA may see an isolated shower. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will pass later in the day, and Monday will be a lot cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s.

Temperatures will warm back up during the week. Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, around 60 Wednesday, and in the low to mid 60s Thursday through Saturday. Dry weather is expected through Friday.

Computer models have been showing the potential for a storm to bring some rain next weekend, mostly likely late Saturday. However, there is very little consistency among the models, with some models keeping the entire weekend dry. We will continue to track this over the coming days, but this looks to be our only opportunity for some showers over the next eight days.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

