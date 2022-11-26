Sunny today, rain on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a chilly morning with clear skies. Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 60s for most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Rain will spread across the region on Sunday, with mid-morning to early afternoon being the wettest part of the day. Rain will turn more scattered as the afternoon wears on, and some rumbles of thunder are possible. It will breezy and mild with highs in the 60s.

Most of the week ahead will be dry, but more rain is expected on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the lower 60s Monday through Wednesday, and in the mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, the weather for the Richmond Christmas Parade next Saturday is looking dry with temps in the 50s.

Highs next weekend will be in the 60s. There will be the slight chance of a shower on Sunday.

