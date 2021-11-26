Cooler today with gusty winds

RICHMOND, Va. -- The main batch of rain from overnight is exiting to the east, but there may be a spotty shower or two leftover early this morning. There will be rapid clearing, and the day will be mostly sunny and breezy. A cold front will move through, and today will be much cooler. Temperatures most of the day will be in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwesterly winds will gust over 25 mph, with some gusts over 35 mph possible along the coast.

Tonight will be mainly clear and colder with lows in the 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs 55-60. A disturbance could cause a shower well north of Richmond in the morning.

Monday will be cooler with highs 45-50. Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, near 60 Wednesday, and in the 60s Thursday through Saturday. Dry weather is expected during the week.

