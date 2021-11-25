Happy Thanksgiving! Dry & Warmer Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cold front will bring the chance of showers from around midnight Thursday night to just before daybreak Friday. Skies will clear by late morning, leading to a mostly sunny, breezy and cooler day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday will start off cold with lows in the 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs 45-50.

Sunday will start with clouds, then skies will become partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs will warm through the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with some 60s expected later in the week.

