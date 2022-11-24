Dry and mild for Thanksgiving Day; when storm system will bring some showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seasonal weather will continue through today as high pressure remains in place over the region. Skies will be partly cloudy to start, then mostly sunny. The high will be in the lower 60s.

A storm system moving through the Southwest will slow down considerably as it drops into the Southern Plains today. Showers will move into Virginia Friday morning, with dry and mostly sunny weather expected Saturday. Our best chance for rain will be on Sunday as the main storm system moves through the region.

Mostly sunny and seasonal weather is expected to resume early next week, with another chance for rain next Wednesday.

Happy Thanksgiving, and Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

