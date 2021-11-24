Wednesday weather is perfect for Thanksgiving travel

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up to clear and very cold conditions. Most areas are in the lower and middle 20s.

The travel weather today will be ideal, with little to no precipitation expected anywhere east of the Mississippi River. Our weather here in Virginia will be nice on Thanksgiving Day, with a cold morning and a cool afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A quick-moving storm system will bring a brief round of rain to the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The weekend appears cool and dry, with only a slight chance for rain Sunday. Expect dry and cool weather for the first few days of next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

