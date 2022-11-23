Dry and sunny through Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seasonal weather will continue today and Thanksgiving as high pressure remains in place over the region. Skies will be sunny today and mostly sunny on Thanksgiving, with cold nights and pleasant afternoons.

A storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest will slow down considerably as it drops into the Southern Plains Thursday. The timing of this "cut off" low will be critical in determining when we will see rain in Virginia. A quicker movement would bring rain in on Friday and Saturday, but these systems can lag behind model projections. If the system slows more than expected, our best chance for rain will be on Sunday.

Mostly sunny and seasonal weather is expected to resume early next week.

