Gradually warming up before Thanksgiving

Posted at 6:56 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 06:56:02-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry and increasingly mild weather is expected today through Thanksgiving Day as the air mass over the Mid-Atlantic slowly modifies. Highs will reach the mid-upper 50s Tuesday, with upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Upper-level energy will increase late this week, bringing the potential for a few showers to the region. The best chance for rain will come Saturday night into Sunday morning as the main storm system moves through the area.

