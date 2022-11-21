Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Cool sunshine to start Thanksgiving week

Posted at 7:07 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 07:37:29-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cool high pressure will be dominant Monday, giving a dry, sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

More dry weather is on the way Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s Tuesday, and the upper 50s to around 60 Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday travel weather will be dry across the Mid-Atlantic. A storm system will bring some rain on Friday, but next weekend is looking dry as of now.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone