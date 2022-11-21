Cool sunshine to start Thanksgiving week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cool high pressure will be dominant Monday, giving a dry, sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

More dry weather is on the way Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s Tuesday, and the upper 50s to around 60 Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday travel weather will be dry across the Mid-Atlantic. A storm system will bring some rain on Friday, but next weekend is looking dry as of now.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.