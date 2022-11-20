Frigid air arrives tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around this morning, mostly southeast of Richmond. Otherwise, skies will be mainly sunny today. It will be colder with highs in the 40s, but breezy conditions will make it feel like the 20s and 30s much of the day. Winds will gust over 20 mph.

Tonight will be very cold. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20s for many areas away from the coast. Some coldest outlying areas may drop closer to 10°. Lows near the coast will be in the mid 20s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will warm to around 60 mid-week.

Wednesday travel weather will be dry across Virginia, but some showers are possible in North Carolina.

Thanksgiving will have a cloud/sun mix with highs around 60.

A storm system will bring some rain on Friday, but next weekend is looking dry as of now.

