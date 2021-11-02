Rain and cold air arrive Tuesday in a series of cold fronts

RICHMOND, Va. -- A broad upper-level trough located over the Hudson Bay and northern Great Lakes region will pivot southward, driving colder air into the Mid-Atlantic through a series of cold fronts.

The first front will arrive Tuesday, with areas of light rain accompanying the front. Wednesday will be dry and cool, but light rain will be possible again on Thursday as the upper trough steepens just west of the area.

Friday through Sunday should be seasonally cool and dry. Frost and freeze headlines will be needed this week, as our lows dip into the 30s for the first time this season.

Expect a gradual warming trend early next week, with highs returning to the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clocks "fall back" one hour to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 7. Sunday's sunrise will be 6:41 a.m., and the sunset will be 5:05 p.m.

