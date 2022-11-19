Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Chilly temps continue

Posted at 5:14 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 05:14:43-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be some clouds around as a cold front passes tonight. Lows will be 25-30 in most areas.

Sunday will be sunny, chilly and a bit breezy. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest of the season so far with lows in the teens and 20s.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Some showers will be possible on Wednesday in North Carolina for those traveling, and a couple of showers may graze far southern VA. Highs will be near 60.

Thanksgiving will be dry with highs around 60.

We will have a good chance of some showers on Friday, followed by a dry weekend. Highs will be in the 50s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone