Chilly temps continue

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be some clouds around as a cold front passes tonight. Lows will be 25-30 in most areas.

Sunday will be sunny, chilly and a bit breezy. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest of the season so far with lows in the teens and 20s.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Some showers will be possible on Wednesday in North Carolina for those traveling, and a couple of showers may graze far southern VA. Highs will be near 60.

Thanksgiving will be dry with highs around 60.

We will have a good chance of some showers on Friday, followed by a dry weekend. Highs will be in the 50s.

