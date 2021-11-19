High pressure will give us a cool, dry, breezy Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny and much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds will gust to 25 mph. The first half of the weekend will be chilly, with sub-freezing temps Saturday morning and highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. We’ll have a slight warm-up on Sunday, with temperatures near 60 by afternoon.

Another cold front will bring showers to the area on Monday. The air mass behind this front will be cold, with most areas staying in the 40s with breezy northwest winds on Tuesday.

Cool and dry conditions are expected on the big travel day next Wednesday, but temperatures should warm into the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day.

