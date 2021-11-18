Warm & Breezy Today/Showers Tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deep southwesterly flow will continue through Thursday evening, keeping unseasonable warmth in place over the region. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s today, with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

A cold front will move through central Virginia between midnight and dawn tonight, bringing a round of showers to the area followed by much cooler air. Friday will be sunny and much cooler, with highs in the low/mid 50s.

The first half of the weekend will be chilly, with sub-freezing temps Saturday morning and highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. We’ll have a slight warm-up on Sunday, with temperatures near 60 by afternoon.

Another cold front will bring showers to the area on Monday. The air mass behind this front will be cold, with most areas staying in the 40s with breezy northwest winds on Tuesday.

Cool and dry conditions are expected on the big travel day next Wednesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

