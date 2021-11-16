Chilly Tuesday morning, but midweek warm-up on the way

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s and clear skies. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
A broad southwesterly wind regime will develop by midweek, boosting temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday, with low to mid 70s Thursday. A cold frost will move through Virginia Thursday night, bringing a round of rain to the area followed by much cooler air.
Highs will remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area on Monday.
