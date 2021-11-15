Wide range in temperatures this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Then we'll see a nice warm-up during midweek, with temperatures closing in on 70 Wednesday. Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week (low/mid 70s), but clouds will be on the increase due to an approaching cold front. That front will bring the threat for some showers Thursday evening and night.

Much cooler air will return behind the front, with highs will in the low 50s Friday and lows Saturday morning below the freezing mark in most locations. Next weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the low 50s Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

