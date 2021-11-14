Coldest morning in over seven months

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures this morning are the coldest in over seven months, with most areas away from the coast in the mid 20s to lower 30s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Some batches of clouds will move through from time to time. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight won't be quite as cold, but lows will range from the lower to upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday, but will jump back into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will bring the chance of showers Thursday evening and Thursday night, followed by cooler weather.

Highs will be in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday, and near 60 Sunday. As of now, it looks like next weekend will be dry.

