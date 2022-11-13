Much cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Any leftover sprinkles will end early this morning. Clouds will decrease, leading to a mostly sunny day. It will be breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Much of the metro will be in the mid 20s to around 30, but lows area-wide will range from some lower 20s northwest to some mid 30s near the coast.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A storm system will spread rain into the region on Tuesday, especially for the second half of the day. With a cool air "wedge" in place, highs will stay in the 40s west of I-95, but reach the lower 60s in far southeastern VA. The precipitation may begin as a mix in the highest elevations of western VA.

Any leftover showers will exit early Wednesday, with dry weather expected Wednesday afternoon through Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Wednesday, and upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday through next weekend.

