Mild today, quite cold tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through this morning with an increase in clouds. Once the front moves to the east, skies will be partly to mostly sunny the rest of the day. Winds will increase with gusts over 20 mph by midday. Highs will range from the mid 50s northwest to the mid 60s in southeastern Virginia. Far northern VA (near D.C.) could see a few sprinkles today.

Tonight will be clear and quite cold. Lows will range from the mid 20s northwest to the mid 30s near the coast. The metro will be near or a little below freezing. There is a freeze warning for areas that haven't had lows near 32 this season (eastern and southeastern VA).

Sunday will be cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will pass through Sunday night.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

Highs will warm back to around 70 Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front moving through Thursday night may bring a couple of showers very late Thursday into Thursday night.

Cooler temps will return at the end of the week with highs in the 50s Friday through Sunday.

