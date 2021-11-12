Early morning showers turn to clearing by late afternoon on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning rain showers are expected Friday as a cold front sweeps cross Virginia. The rain will end from west to east early in the morning, with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day.

A cold front will move through the area on Saturday, but highs should still reach the mid 60s under variably cloudy skies. The cooler air will be noticeable on Sunday, as highs remain in the low to mid 50s.

Another storm system and associated cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing us a low chance for rain followed by another shot of cool air.

Gradually warmer weather is expected by the middle of next week, with highs reaching the low 70s next Thursday.

Another cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area next Friday.

