Clouds return for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday will be variably cloudy and cool, with highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight will be cloudy with low temps in the mid-40s.

A coastal low-pressure system will bring rain to far southeast Virginia late tonight into Sunday. This low will bring the potential for flooding in our counties along the Chesapeake Bay. Although most of the rain Sunday morning will be confined to southeast Virginia, coastal flooding will mainly be wind-driven.

A strong ridge will develop over the region early next week, boosting temperatures into the mid-60s Monday, and low 70s Tuesday through Friday.

A strong storm system will bring showers and a few storms to the area Friday night into Saturday, followed by a return to cooler weather.

