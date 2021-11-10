Wednesday will be another warm day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A weak cold front moving through Wednesday morning will give us partly cloudy skies early, then skies will become mostly sunny with a continuation of the warm temperatures. The high will again be in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be another warm and dry day under variably cloudy skies. A seasonally strong cold front will bring a good chance of rain to the area Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by a push of much cooler air. Almost all of the rain with this storm system will occur during the nighttime hours.

The weekend continues to look dry, with low 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. Another cold front will bring a low chance for few showers to the area next Monday.

