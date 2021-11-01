Much cooler air arrives this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Weak energy moving through tomorrow morning will likely trigger a few showers during the day. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s. Tuesday night will turn chilly, with lows in the 30s away from the coast.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 30s in the metro, with some low 30s possible in our coldest outlying areas.

A storm system moving south of us will spread some rain into the area late Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

As of right now, next weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Clocks "fall back" one hour to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. next Sunday, November 7. Sunday's sunrise will be 6:40 a.m., and the sunset will be 5:04 p.m.

