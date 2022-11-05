Record highs possible through Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with more clouds west. An isolated shower cannot be ruled, with higher chances in far western VA. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. The Richmond record high is 83 from 1975.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Clocks "fall back" one hour overnight at 2 a.m. Sunday's sunrise is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Sunday will have more clouds around. A few showers are possible to the west, but the chance of rain is fairly low. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The Richmond record high is 81 from 1975.

Monday will be very warm with a cloud/sun mix. An isolated shower is again possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The Richmond record high is 79 from 1978.

It will be dry and cooler Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

A storm system will bring the chance of rain Thursday into Friday.

Tropics: a disturbance is expected to develop east of the Bahamas It shows a medium chance of development over the next week.

